TRAFFIC ALERT: Loop 1604 to partially close again this weekend on NW Side, but reopen Mother’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – There is another round of major construction closures on the far Northwest Side this weekend, but drivers will get some relief on Mother’s Day.

As part of the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project, TxDOT will have several closures starting at 9 p.m. Friday, May 10 through 7 a.m. Sunday, May 12, weather permitting. Those closures are:

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes, collector-distributor and frontage road at the I-10 Interchange.

I-10 westbound collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 Interchange.

I-10 eastbound main lanes and collector-distributor at the Loop 1604 interchange.

All four cloverleafs at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange.

However, the westbound main lanes of Loop 1604 and westbound I-10 will remain open through the weekend, but drivers will not be able to connect to the cloverleafs.

These are the minimum closures required for the anticipated work. All closures are subject to change and modification as necessary. Local law enforcement will direct traffic through intersections during this time. Drivers are asked to plan ahead for delays. Below is a map and detour information.

1604 expansion closure May 10-12, 2024 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

DETOUR INFORMATION

I-10 WB to Loop 1604 WB

All travelers on I-10 WB looking to access Loop 1604 WB will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 WB frontage road and follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers will turn left at the signalized intersection onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes after Valero Way.

I-10 EB Mainlanes and to Loop 1604 EB

All travelers on I-10 EB and those looking to access Loop 1604 EB will exit at Exit 556 B to the I-10 EB frontage road and follow the I-10 EB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange. Traffic can enter the I-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just after the Loop 1604 interchange. Travelers looking to access the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road.

Loop 1604 EB Mainlanes and to I-10 WB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, Loop 1604 EB mainlanes and those looking to access I-10 WB will use the Loop 1604 EB exit to I-10 EB. Traffic will exit at Exit 557 and then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard, following the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before Vance Jackson Road. Travelers looking to access I-10 WB will enter the I-10 WB mainlanes on the first entrance ramp after the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard.

Loop 1604 WB mainlanes to IH-10 EB

All travelers on the Loop 1604 WB mainlanes looking to access IH-10 EB will exit to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road after Vance Jackson Road. Traffic will follow the Loop 1604 WB frontage road through the IH-10 interchange and then turn left onto the IH-10 EB frontage road at the signalized intersection. Traffic can then enter the IH-10 EB mainlanes via the entrance ramp just before UTSA Boulevard.

Additional major closures are currently scheduled through mid-May at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps. Major construction closures will not be scheduled during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

