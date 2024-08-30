🎉 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Labor Day weekend, San Japan, Ford Parade of Lights

Hi! Time sure flew by this month. Let’s wrap up the month with all the exciting events to look forward to.

If you’re off this Labor Day weekend, you can stop by the River Walk to shop at the artisan show or watch some wrestling at Traders Village. San Japan is also happening this weekend, where you can meet voice-over actors or shop for anime-themed items at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and San Antonio Grand Hyatt.

The Texas Testicle Festival returns one last time if you didn’t get a chance to go to the previous one at the beginning of the month. If that’s not up your alley, you could head to Boerne for the Kendall County Fair for some old fashion carnival food.

Let’s take a look at this weekend’s events:

Happening over the weekend:

Friday, Aug. 30

BARRY MANILOW: Barry Manilow’s Barry Manilow’s “final concert” was initially scheduled for Aug. 15, but since he contracted COVID-19, the concert was postponed until Aug. 30 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here

FILM SCREENING: If you are a UTSA college football fan and wonder how it all started, bring your blanket and enjoy a free outdoor movie screening for If you are a UTSA college football fan and wonder how it all started, bring your blanket and enjoy a free outdoor movie screening for “The Aviary” documentary from 6-9 p.m. at The Rock at La Cantera, located at 1 Spurs Way. There will also be an artisan and craft market during the screening.

LA MAFIA: Five-time Grammy Award-winning band La Mafia is set to perform its “Estoy Tocando Fuego Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased Five-time Grammy Award-winning band La Mafia is set to perform its “Estoy Tocando Fuego Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

Saturday, Aug. 31

FREDERICKSBURG TEXAS TESTICLE FESTIVAL: The The Fredericksburg Texas Testicle Festival is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 at 7905 Old San Antonio Road and will offer all-you-can-eat fried bull testicles. Burgers, pork sandwiches and ribeye steaks will also be on the menu. Ticket sales end on Aug. 31 and can be purchased here

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations, and more.

NATURAL BRIDGE CAVERNS: Schedule a trip to experience the Schedule a trip to experience the Bracken Bat Flight on Aug. 31. The largest bat colony gathers at Bracken Cave and flies off in the evening. Purchase your tickets here

POKÉMON GO COMMUNITY DAY: The San Antonio Zoo will have its Pokémon Go Community Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be 18 Pokéstops inside the zoo with lures being dropped from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo will also hand out exclusive zoo collectible cards near the Project Selva 4D Theater to the first 200 Pokémon Go players to show proof of catching 10 Popplio after 2 p.m. One card is limited to each player while supplies last. You can purchase your zoo tickets The San Antonio Zoo will have its Pokémon Go Community Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be 18 Pokéstops inside the zoo with lures being dropped from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo will also hand out exclusive zoo collectible cards near the Project Selva 4D Theater to the first 200 Pokémon Go players to show proof of catching 10 Popplio after 2 p.m. One card is limited to each player while supplies last. You can purchase your zoo tickets here

“THE WIZ”: Follow Dorothy and her friends on their journey through Oz during the live performance of Follow Dorothy and her friends on their journey through Oz during the live performance of “The Wiz” at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at the Wonder Theatre, located at 4522 Fredericksburg Road. Tickets for the show can be purchased here

Sunday, Sept. 1