🎉 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Labor Day weekend, San Japan, Ford Parade of Lights

Hi! Time sure flew by this month. Let’s wrap up the month with all the exciting events to look forward to.
If you’re off this Labor Day weekend, you can stop by the River Walk to shop at the artisan show or watch some wrestling at Traders Village. San Japan is also happening this weekend, where you can meet voice-over actors or shop for anime-themed items at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and San Antonio Grand Hyatt.
The Texas Testicle Festival returns one last time if you didn’t get a chance to go to the previous one at the beginning of the month. If that’s not up your alley, you could head to Boerne for the Kendall County Fair for some old fashion carnival food.
Let’s take a look at this weekend’s events:
- FILIPINO & PACIFIC ISLANDER FESTIVAL: Enjoy a cultural festival with various food, historical and cultural activities during the third annual Filipino & Pacific Islander Festival from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at 9400 Municipal Parkway. This event is free admission to the public.
- FORD PARADE OF LIGHTS: Hosted by the San Antonio River Walk, this free event features illuminated boats floating on the downtown River Walk from 8-10 p.m. on Aug. 30-Sept. 2 and Sept. 7- 8.
- KENDALL COUNTY FAIR: Enjoy the festivities with food, carnival games and a parade during the 118th Annual Kendall County Fair from Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at 1307 River Road in Boerne. Check the Kendall County Fair’s website for a detailed schedule.
- LABOR DAY ARTISAN SHOW: This Labor Day weekend, you and your family can swing by the San Antonio River Walk and shop handmade merchandise from artisan vendors. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 30-Sept. 1 and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept 2.
- LABOR DAY BRUNCH: Ida Claire will offer its iconic brunch menu during Labor Day weekend from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 30 and Sept 2 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road. Whiskey Cake Kitchen & Bar will also do a Labor Day brunch with a “Build Your Own Bloody Mary” bar that offers to craft a cocktail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy Ste 21200.
- LABOR DAY CELEBRATION: Market Square will celebrate Labor Day weekend at Market Square with live music, food vendors, and local business vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Aug. 31 until Sept. 2.
- LABOR DAY WEEKEND WRESTLING: Enjoy live professional wrestling from Texas All-Star Wrestling from 1:30 to 5 p.m. on Aug. 31-Sept. 1 at Traders Village, located at 9333 SW Loop 410 at Old Pearsall Road. Parking is $6 per vehicle, but admission is free. Click here for a list of scheduled wrestlers to appear.
- MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 30 to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 1 to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers that make culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.
- MISSION KAYAK: Participants can rent a kayak at the Museum Reach, just north of downtown near the Pearl District. Rentals range between $35 and $140. The event takes place every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 27. Guests can reserve a rental here.
- SEAWORLD SAN ANTONIO FOOD FESTIVAL: The amusement park is hosting the “Red, White and BBQ: Tastes of America” festival that features five different kinds of barbecue from across the country every weekend until Sept. 2. The park will offer live music and a five-punch lanyard for $30.99. SeaWorld San Antonio Pass Members get two additional samples when they purchase a lanyard.
Friday, Aug. 30
- BARRY MANILOW: Barry Manilow’s “final concert” was initially scheduled for Aug. 15, but since he contracted COVID-19, the concert was postponed until Aug. 30 at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets can be purchased here.
- FILM SCREENING: If you are a UTSA college football fan and wonder how it all started, bring your blanket and enjoy a free outdoor movie screening for “The Aviary” documentary from 6-9 p.m. at The Rock at La Cantera, located at 1 Spurs Way. There will also be an artisan and craft market during the screening.
- LA MAFIA: Five-time Grammy Award-winning band La Mafia is set to perform its “Estoy Tocando Fuego Tour” at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.
Saturday, Aug. 31
- FREDERICKSBURG TEXAS TESTICLE FESTIVAL: The Fredericksburg Texas Testicle Festival is scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 at 7905 Old San Antonio Road and will offer all-you-can-eat fried bull testicles. Burgers, pork sandwiches and ribeye steaks will also be on the menu. Ticket sales end on Aug. 31 and can be purchased here.
- LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations, and more.
- NATURAL BRIDGE CAVERNS: Schedule a trip to experience the Bracken Bat Flight on Aug. 31. The largest bat colony gathers at Bracken Cave and flies off in the evening. Purchase your tickets here.
- POKÉMON GO COMMUNITY DAY: The San Antonio Zoo will have its Pokémon Go Community Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be 18 Pokéstops inside the zoo with lures being dropped from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The zoo will also hand out exclusive zoo collectible cards near the Project Selva 4D Theater to the first 200 Pokémon Go players to show proof of catching 10 Popplio after 2 p.m. One card is limited to each player while supplies last. You can purchase your zoo tickets here.
Sunday, Sept. 1
- SUNDAY YOGA: Free yoga is available to the public from 10-11 a.m. every Sunday at 1127 S St. Mary’s St.
- SUMMER FILM SERIES: The McNay Art Museum will end its 70th anniversary Summer Film Series with a 1954 film “Godzilla” movie screening from 3-5 p.m. at Chiego Lecture Hall at 6000 N. New Braunfels. Museum members get in for free, and nonmembers will pay $10 each. Click here to register to watch the movie screening.