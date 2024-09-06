✨ Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Fright Fest, World Heritage Festival, Parade of Lights

Welcome to the weekend! We’re getting close to the fall season, and some places are beginning the fall festivities this weekend.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas starts again this weekend. The Haunted Dollhouse is also holding a Back to Ghouls Bash on Saturday for parents to bring their kids and maybe score some free school supplies.

If you missed this parade last weekend, you can see the Ford Parade of Lights one more time at the River Walk or explore the shops at Market Square.

Let’s check out what’s happening this weekend.

Happening over the weekend:

“BEETLEJUICE”: “Beetlejuice” fans have a chance to see the movie characters’ costumes up close at Santikos Casa Blanca until Sept. 16. Costumes were worn by cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega wore the costumes. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is also out now in theatres.

FRIGHT FEST: Starting this weekend, "The Conjuring Universe" and "Stranger Things" are two new haunts that will make guests scream from Sept. 7 to Nov. 3. There will also be six other haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment at the theme park — interested for a scare? Visit Six Flags online for more information.

FORD PARADE OF LIGHTS: Hosted by the San Antonio River Walk, this free event features illuminated boats floating on the downtown River Walk from 8-10 p.m. on Sept. 7-8.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. -1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Markers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m.- 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans and markers making culinary-inspired home goods such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

MARKET SQUARE WEEKEND: Enjoy the day at Market Square filled with music, food booths and working artists from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every weekend in September.

"THE WIZ": Follow Dorothy and her friends on their journey through Oz during the live performance of "The Wiz" from Sept. 6-8. Different showings are available for purchase here

WORLD HERITAGE FESTIVAL: Celebrate and honor the city of San Antonio during the World Heritage Festival from Sept. 5-8. Different events will take place at all San Antonio Missions. You can learn more information here

ZOO RUN: The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its 39th Annual Zoo Run, with races for adults and children. The adult race will be from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 6, and the Kids' Zoo Run Will Be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sept. 7. You can purchase adult or children's race tickets online

Friday, Sept. 6

BACK TO GHOULS BASH: The Haunted Dollhouse will host a celebration for the new school year with Back to Ghouls Bash from 8 p.m. to midnight at 619 W Hildebrand Ave. The event will have free school supplies for kids, vendors, entertainment and more. Tickets for adults are $20 and $10 for children.

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: Recurring every first Friday of the month, The Rock at La Cantera features a free movie screening at 7:30 p.m. at 1 Spurs Way. This month's movie screening will be "Inside Out 2.″ Guests can bring their own lawn chairs or blankets to the event.

LOS TUCANES DE TIJUANA: The Mexican Norteño band will perform its "Tucanes Time Tour 2024″ at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here

PARTY ON THE PLAZA: The Tower of the Americas will host a free event with activities, music and food from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 739 E Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

Saturday, Sept. 7

CARLOS BALLARTA: Comedian Carlos Ballarta will go on stage at 7:30 p.m. at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre. You can purchase tickets here

FALL MARKET: Over 30 vendors will sell crafts, baked goods and specialty items on Fall Market Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 E Aviation in Universal City. Live music and a bounce house will be at the event as well.

KARAOKE NIGHT: The Rock at La Cantera will host a karaoke night at 7 p.m. at the Frost Plaza. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the event.

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

JO KOY: You can laugh along with Jo Koy during his "Just Being Koy Tour" at 8 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. You can still purchase tickets here

Sunday, Sept. 8