Signs of November general election are local print shop owner’s handiwork

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The almost non-stop whirring of the printers and endless orders coming in online are signs of an election season in full swing for JC Media.

The Northwest Side print shop has been busy lately, helping political candidates get their names on the street.

“Easily over 100,000,” said owner Jesse Castoreno, referring to how many campaign signs his shop has printed recently. “(Voters) see the (candidate’s) name over and over. I mean, it’s important when they go to the ballot and vote.”

Castoreno opened the business on Alamo Downs Parkway, not far from Loop 410 and Culebra Road, four years ago.

After a long career in advertising, he made the decision to strike out on his own.

Through connections he had made in that previous career, Castoreno said he was able to build a loyal customer base.

Now, his shop is one of the go-to businesses for campaign sign printing across the state.

“We print for all over Texas,” he said. “Dallas, Houston, you know? I’ve done a lot in Austin, for Travis County.”

As busy as he has been lately, though, Castoreno said this election season shows a marked decrease in business compared to previous years.

He said that is likely due to the large number of uncontested races this time around in Bexar County, and those candidates don’t necessarily need signs to campaign.

However, Castoreno said the elections next May will be a different story. He said he already has begun getting orders for signs for some of those races.

While printing the political placards is his business, Castoreno said he won’t talk politics.

“I try to stay right in the middle. I leave the politicking to the politicians,” he said.

When elections are not in season, JC Media prints other types of signs, banners, backdrops, and even clothing, such as T-shirts and hats.

Related Stories: