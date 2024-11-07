Suzanne Clark Simpson’s disappearance still puzzling to people 1 month later

SAN ANTONIO – One month after Suzanne Clark Simpson was reported missing by her husband, people throughout the community are still searching for answers.

Olmos Park police said the 51-year-old mother of four and Realtor disappeared on Oct. 6 after witnesses saw her and her husband, Brad Simpson, fighting outside their home.

Police said Brad Simpson, 53, then waited a full 24 hours to report her missing. On Thursday, he was charged with murder.

Flyers announcing her disappearance that were placed throughout the upscale neighborhood have since faded or disappeared.

However, curiosity about the case, which attracted attention nationwide, hasn’t seemed to wane.

“I saw the (flyer of the) young woman on a tree and it caught my eye, so I went and read it,” said Antonia Richardson. “It’s a heartbreaking story. It’s hard to believe, right here in Olmos Park.”

Richardson, who was exercising Thursday morning along the walking trails near Olmos Park Basin, said she had been traveling recently and was not able to follow all of the details of the case.

Still, Richardson said she feels for the Simpsons’ children.

“Yeah. I hope they get some closure,” she said.

David Drapen said he is surprised the widely publicized case hasn’t come to a conclusion yet.

“You would’ve thought that someone would’ve known or heard something,” Drapen said. “I mean, it’s just tragic and it probably could’ve been prevented.”

Olmos Park police with help from the Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers have conducted numerous searches for Suzanne Clark Simpson.

The searches include three days of digging through a local landfill.

Still, they have not located her.

Greg Sieffert believes it will be only a matter of time before police crack the case.

“I think they’re working on it, doing what they’re supposed to do,” Sieffert said. “They’ll find out and then we’ll find out.”

Police said Brad Simpson, who has been in jail since Oct. 7, has not cooperated with them in the investigation.

He initially was arrested on a charge related to family violence. However, other charges have been added since then, including a federal charge for possession of an illegal weapon.

