🏃 Things to do in San Antonio this weekend: Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, Matachine Festival, Nick Swardson

Hello! This weekend, the Alamo City is filled with exciting events that will offer a variety of events of interest.

Even if you’re not participating in the final San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series, there will be free live entertainment after the race that will be open to the public. If you plan to head out, make sure to also check out how the weather will be this weekend!

Recommended Videos

Have you checked out any Christmas lights yet? Or have you already put some up at your home? Either way, we’d love to see your festive decorations! Share your photos and videos on KSAT Connect for a chance to be shown on-air or online.

From running a marathon to sitting back and laugh along with a comedian, check out the list of events happening this weekend:

Happening this weekend:

HOLIDAY LIGHTS: Several locations have opened holiday light displays for the season! From drive-thru light parks to illuminated campuses, you can check out holiday lights at Santa’s Ranch, the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s “Illuminate,” Zoo Lights, the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or The Light Park in Selma. Wherever it may be, there is a place across the city for you to check out the bright lights. For a full list of places with holiday lights, Several locations have opened holiday light displays for the season! From drive-thru light parks to illuminated campuses, you can check out holiday lights at Santa’s Ranch, the San Antonio Botanical Garden’s “Illuminate,” Zoo Lights, the Coca-Cola Classic Christmas or The Light Park in Selma. Wherever it may be, there is a place across the city for you to check out the bright lights. For a full list of places with holiday lights, click here

HOLIDAY PICTURES WITH KRAMPUS: Why not switch things up this year and take a holiday photo with Krampus instead of Santa? Why not switch things up this year and take a holiday photo with Krampus instead of Santa? The Haunted Dollhouse Museum will host a session every weekend until Dec. 22 to take holiday photos with Krampus for $20 per group. Photos are free with museum admission.

HOLIDAY PICTURES WITH SANTA/GRINCH: Families can get a holiday photo with Santa or the Grinch at several festive locations around the Alamo City. Many places will require reservations before heading out to get a holiday photo. Families can get a holiday photo with Santa or the Grinch at several festive locations around the Alamo City. Many places will require reservations before heading out to get a holiday photo. Click here to read a list of places where you can get a picture taken with either of the two.

LIGHT THE WORLD: The The Light the World Giving Machine kiosks have returned to the Pearl this holiday season until Dec. 8. Purchases made through the kiosks can significantly impact local nonprofit organizations. The Giving Machines are big red vending machines, but instead of dispensing snacks and sodas, people can purchase things like meals, hygiene kits, developmental toys and medical devices. The gifts range from $1 to $200 each.

MARKET DAYS: Visit the Visit the Pearl for Farmers Market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop for local produce and meat. You could also go to the Makers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. to view and shop from over 40 local artisans making culinary-inspired home goods, such as pottery and wood crafts. The Pearl is located at 303 Pearl Pkwy.

MARIACHI VARGAS DE TECALITLAN: The 30th annual Mariachi Extravaganza returns from Dec. 5-7 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. The event features the national mariachi group and vocal competitions from school-based mariachi programs across the U.S. The competition finals concert is open to the public on Dec. 7. Tickets can be purchased The 30th annual Mariachi Extravaganza returns from Dec. 5-7 at the Lila Cockrell Theatre. The event features the national mariachi group and vocal competitions from school-based mariachi programs across the U.S. The competition finals concert is open to the public on Dec. 7. Tickets can be purchased online

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL RUNNING SERIES: San Antonio will have its last Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series from Dec. 7-8. On Sunday, there will be entertainment at UTSA Downtown/Bill Miller Plaza until 2:30 p.m. DJ Cable and Tom Yankton are among the performers. The festival is free and open to the public. San Antonio will have its last Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series from Dec. 7-8. On Sunday, there will be entertainment at UTSA Downtown/Bill Miller Plaza until 2:30 p.m. DJ Cable and Tom Yankton are among the performers. The festival is free and open to the public. Click here to read a guide and also see where runners can get discounts at restaurants or bars.

ROTARY ICE RINK: The ice rink in Travis Park is open from Nov. 15 until Jan. 5. The rink is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and school holidays, and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Holiday hours can be found The ice rink in Travis Park is open from Nov. 15 until Jan. 5. The rink is open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and school holidays, and 1-8 p.m. on Sundays. Holiday hours can be found online . General admission tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased here

SAN ANTONIO PETS ALIVE!: The nonprofit organization will be offering free pet adoptions between Dec. 1-17. The nonprofit organization will be offering free pet adoptions between Dec. 1-17. Click here to read our story for more details.

SCHERTZ CIBOLO JEEP CLUB: Jeep owners are gearing up to spread Jeep owners are gearing up to spread holiday cheer across Schertz, Cibolo and Converse this season. Jeep owners will adorn their vehicles with Christmas lights and decorations, and the festive Jeeps will parade through the neighborhoods from 7-9 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday until Dec. 21. An additional parade is planned for Thursday, Dec. 19.

WINTERFEST: will host Winterfest until Jan. 6. Guests can head out to ice skate, visit Santa every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or enjoy shopping at the holiday market. The market is open every Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m. The Rock at La Cantera will host Winterfest until Jan. 6. Guests can head out to ice skate, visit Santa every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or enjoy shopping at the holiday market. The market is open every Friday and Saturday from 6-11 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 6

FIRST FRIDAY FLIX: The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of The Rock at La Cantera will host a free movie screening of “The Grinch” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.

NICK SWARDSON: The comedian will perform his “Toilet Head” tour at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased The comedian will perform his “Toilet Head” tour at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the Aztec Theatre. Tickets can be purchased online

SAN ANTONIO SPURS: The NBA team will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available The NBA team will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 7 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. Tickets are available online

Saturday, Dec. 7

ANDREW SANTINO: The performer will bring his “Freeze Peach Tour” to the Aztec Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased The performer will bring his “Freeze Peach Tour” to the Aztec Theatre at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here

LA VILLITA MARKET DAYS: Maverick Plaza will transform into an Maverick Plaza will transform into an open-air marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at La Villita Historic Arts Village, located at 418 Villita St. Market Days take place every Saturday. Visitors can enjoy arts and crafts, witness live cooking demonstrations and more.

NOCHE BUENA TREE LIGHTING: Main Plaza will host its Main Plaza will host its 14th annual tree lighting from 4-9 p.m. at 115 N Main Avenue. Attendees can enjoy music from the Children’s Chorus of San Antonio as well as shop from artisans and small businesses.

Sunday, Dec. 8