🌟 Things to do this weekend: Floresville Peanut Festival, Gruene Music & Wine Festival, Light the Night Walk

Hi there! I hope you are ready to mark your calendars because there are plenty of festive celebrations happening this weekend in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

The Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to the Frost Bank Center this weekend, so bring your appetite! If you’re not a fan of barbacoa, check out Ube Fest 210 on Saturday at Confluence Park, featuring a variety of Filipino-inspired treats and vendors.

Have you explored the pumpkin patches or haunted attractions around San Antonio? Or have you started decorating your home for Halloween?

If you have, KSAT would love to see those adventures and decorations! You can submit your photos and videos to KSAT Connect for a chance to be featured on-air or online.

Let’s dive in and check out what’s happening in San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

Thursday, Oct. 9

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Horror author DJ McDowell will share his book “ Horror author DJ McDowell will share his book “ The Captor: Name Them ” at 5:30 p.m. at the Twig Book Shop, located at 306 Pearl Parkway.

Happening over the weekend:

39TH ANNUAL GRUENE MUSIC & WINE FESTIVAL: The festival is an annual gathering of the best wine, beer and music that Texas has to offer from Oct. 9-12 in Gruene, Texas. On Oct. 9, the event starts with the kickoff party, featuring tastings from up to four Texas wineries and four Texas craft breweries. On Oct. 10, visitors can expect “Stars & Guitars,” featuring a dinner catered by Gristmill River Restaurant, wine tasting and a private performance by Josh Abbott Band, among other activities. On Oct. 11, the festival continues with “Tasting & Tunes” and on Oct. 12 will feature “Cody Canada’s Sunday All-Star Playlist.” For more information and tickets, click The festival is an annual gathering of the best wine, beer and music that Texas has to offer from Oct. 9-12 in Gruene, Texas. On Oct. 9, the event starts with the kickoff party, featuring tastings from up to four Texas wineries and four Texas craft breweries. On Oct. 10, visitors can expect “Stars & Guitars,” featuring a dinner catered by Gristmill River Restaurant, wine tasting and a private performance by Josh Abbott Band, among other activities. On Oct. 11, the festival continues with “Tasting & Tunes” and on Oct. 12 will feature “Cody Canada’s Sunday All-Star Playlist.” For more information and tickets, click here

BARBACOA & BIG RED FESTIVAL: Sink your teeth into the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival, which will take place from Oct. 11-12 at the Freeman Coliseum Grounds and Expo Hall, 3201 E. Houston Street. There will be a mini mercado, entertainment a variety of food and more. Sink your teeth into the Barbacoa and Big Red Festival, which will take place from Oct. 11-12 at the Freeman Coliseum Grounds and Expo Hall, 3201 E. Houston Street. There will be a mini mercado, entertainment a variety of food and more. Single-day admission for Saturday, Oct. 11, or Sunday, Oct. 12, costs $8.29 online. Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. For a list of performers taking the stage and more information, click here

BIBBIDI BOBBIDI BOO FEST: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest, featuring whimsical characters and lively performances as part of Halloween fun. From 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 10, guests can enjoy an evening filled with spooky stage shows, music and so much more. From 3-9 p.m. on Oct. 11, the fun continues with an afternoon and evening of fairytale fun, lively entertainment and more. For more information and tickets, click The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host Bibbidi Bobbidi Boo Fest, featuring whimsical characters and lively performances as part of Halloween fun. From 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 10, guests can enjoy an evening filled with spooky stage shows, music and so much more. From 3-9 p.m. on Oct. 11, the fun continues with an afternoon and evening of fairytale fun, lively entertainment and more. For more information and tickets, click here

FIFTH ANNUAL RAZA CÓSMICA: The San Antonio film festival will take over the Arthouse at Blue Star and the Central Library, featuring 14 films for audiences from Oct. 9-11. Seating for the festival is limited. The public is strongly urged to The San Antonio film festival will take over the Arthouse at Blue Star and the Central Library, featuring 14 films for audiences from Oct. 9-11. Seating for the festival is limited. The public is strongly urged to reserve tickets . More information can be found here

FLORESVILLE PEANUT FESTIVAL: Calling all peanut lovers, the 81st annual Floresville Peanut Festival runs until Saturday, Oct. 11. The festival features peanut-themed live entertainment, carnival rides, parades and more. A grand parade is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. To check out a list of performers, activities and more, click Calling all peanut lovers, the 81st annual Floresville Peanut Festival runs until Saturday, Oct. 11. The festival features peanut-themed live entertainment, carnival rides, parades and more. A grand parade is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday. To check out a list of performers, activities and more, click here

HAUNTED HOUSES: If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click If visiting a scary attraction is on your fall bucket list, KSAT has compiled all the haunted houses happening this fall. Those popular, scary attractions include the 13th Floor, Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and more. Click here to read a full list of those spooky attractions.

MORGANS’S WONDERLAND HALLOWEEN BASH: Morgan’s Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash every Saturday starting Sept. 27, including Oct. 31. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click Morgan’s Wonderland will host its Halloween Bash every Saturday starting Sept. 27, including Oct. 31. There will be themed photo stations, costume contests with prizes and live entertainment. For tickets and more information, click here

OCTOBER PLANT SALE: The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. Guests can discover more than 200 varieties of native plants, succulents, grasses and pollinator-friendly plants. To attend the plant sale, a timed ticketed reservation is required per vehicle. A $10 reservation deposit is charged. Click The San Antonio Botanical Garden will host a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 18 and Oct. 19. Guests can discover more than 200 varieties of native plants, succulents, grasses and pollinator-friendly plants. To attend the plant sale, a timed ticketed reservation is required per vehicle. A $10 reservation deposit is charged. Click here for more information.

PUMPKIN PATCHES & CORN MAZES: Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities. Check out Several places in San Antonio and the surrounding areas are gearing up to bring the fall favorite activities. Check out this list of pumpkin patches and corn mazes you can visit across San Antonio and the surrounding areas.

ZOO BOO: The 39th annual celebration returns to the The 39th annual celebration returns to the San Antonio Zoo from now until Oct. 31. Festivities include trick-or-treating, live entertainment and interactive animal encounters. Daily trick-or-treating will take place from 4-5 p.m. until Oct. 30.

Friday, Oct. 10

JAZZ IN THE GARDEN: Sit back and enjoy an evening filled with jazz music from Toro Flores and Hot Sauce from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Sit back and enjoy an evening filled with jazz music from Toro Flores and Hot Sauce from 6:30-9 p.m. at the Japanese Tea Garden

LOCALS DAY AT SAN ANTONIO ZOO: Bexar County residents will have a chance to get discounted admission to the Bexar County residents will have a chance to get discounted admission to the San Antonio Zoo as part of Locals Day. Tickets will cost $8. The zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 11

2ND SATURDAY: Enjoy local arts and crafts, food and more during 2nd Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at the Historic Main Plaza, 115 North Main Avenue. This month’s 2nd Saturday San Antonio market will also include karaoke from 6-8:15 p.m. More information can be found Enjoy local arts and crafts, food and more during 2nd Saturday from 6-10 p.m. at the Historic Main Plaza, 115 North Main Avenue. This month’s 2nd Saturday San Antonio market will also include karaoke from 6-8:15 p.m. More information can be found here

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Victoria Farias will make an appearance at the Twig Book Shop at 11 a.m. Farias will be signing her new children’s book, “ Author Victoria Farias will make an appearance at the Twig Book Shop at 11 a.m. Farias will be signing her new children’s book, “ Bella’s Journey .”

DIEZ Y SEIS MARIACHI FESTIVAL: The The free mariachi festival will feature performances by middle and high school students from schools in San Antonio and surrounding areas. The festival will be held from 2-9 p.m. at the Arneson River Theatre.

H-E-B CINEMA ON WILL’S PLAZA: Enjoy a free movie screening of “Curly Sue” at 7 p.m. at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza. More information is available Enjoy a free movie screening of “Curly Sue” at 7 p.m. at the Will Naylor Smith River Walk Plaza. More information is available here

KLRN KIDS FALL FESTIVAL: The free, educational event will feature school readiness activities and fun from 6-9 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza. The event will include hands-on activities, informational programs and more, according to the Mission Marquee Plaza’s The free, educational event will feature school readiness activities and fun from 6-9 p.m. at Mission Marquee Plaza. The event will include hands-on activities, informational programs and more, according to the Mission Marquee Plaza’s website . More information is available here

LIGHT THE NIGHT WALK: Light the Night San Antonio will take place at 6 p.m. at The Rock at La Cantera. A remembrance ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., and the walk will start at 7:30 p.m. The event is a nationwide movement that honors those affected by blood cancers, celebrates survivors and highlights the importance of research and funding for lifesaving treatments. Admission is free, and registration is open to all who wish to participate. Click here for more information.

MOVIE IN THE PARK: The Tower of the Americas will show a free movie screening of “ The Tower of the Americas will show a free movie screening of “ Beetlejuice ” from 6-9 p.m.

UBE FEST 210: In celebration of Filipino American Month, Ube Fest will take place from 3-8 p.m. at Confluence Park. The event will feature more than 30 vendors, offering a variety of treats, desserts and coffee. Check out the San Antonio River Foundation’s In celebration of Filipino American Month, Ube Fest will take place from 3-8 p.m. at Confluence Park. The event will feature more than 30 vendors, offering a variety of treats, desserts and coffee. Check out the San Antonio River Foundation’s social media for the latest festival updates.

Sunday, Oct. 12

AUTHOR VISITS AT THE TWIG BOOK SHOP: Author Marcy Westcott will make an appearance for her new book, " Author Marcy Westcott will make an appearance for her new book, " Searching For Sanity: How I Overcame Crisis With Mindfulness and How You Can, Too ,“ at 11 a.m. at the Twig Book Shop.

CONCORDIAFEST: Prepare to have an afternoon of fun, including rides, games, food and more during ConcordiaFest from noon to 4 p.m. at 16801 Huebner Road. The festival is free and open to the public. Click Prepare to have an afternoon of fun, including rides, games, food and more during ConcordiaFest from noon to 4 p.m. at 16801 Huebner Road. The festival is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

What’s trending?