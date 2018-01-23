Look familiar? Deputies investigating whether burglary suspects committed other crimes

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are trying to determine whether two men found in possession of stolen guns and gaming gear are responsible for any other crimes.

Authorities apprehended 18-year-old Adolfo Valladolid-Guerrero and 17-year-old Dequavuis Hodge on Monday after they led deputies on a short car chase, then a foot chase.

Deputies tried pulling Valladolid-Guerrero over around 9:45 p.m. Monday when he refused to stop and and sped away. Deputies followed the suspects until their engine stopped working and "rolled to a stop" near IH-35 and Center Park Boulevard.

According to deputies Valladolid-Guerrero, Hodge and another person bailed and led police on a brief foot chase. Authorities said the third passenger got away and remains at large.

Deputies found three semi-automatic rifles, five handguns, marijuana, cash, an Xbox console, games and headsets.

Authorities also recovered black gloves and a ski mask that they believe may have been used in other crimes.

Valladolid-Guerrero is charged with evading arrest, unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of marijuana. Hodge is charged with two counts of theft of a firearm, two burglary charges, evading arrest, unlawful carry of a weapon, possession of marijuana and failure to identify.

