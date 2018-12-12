Video shows man confined to wheelchair walk across stage at college graduation

MIAMI - Aldo Amenta received his diploma Sunday from Florida International University but it’s not the diploma that has people cheering, it’s how he accepted it.

Amenta is confined to awheelchair due to injuries he sustained in a diving accident, but he was determined to walk across the stage to accept his diploma.

After many hours of practice using an exoskeleton, Amenta was able to do what he had set out to do.

"That is just amazing to take those steps to something that important even though whatever happened to me didn't make me stop and help me achieve and fulfill my dreams,” he said.

Amenta received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and is now planning on pursuing a master's degree.



