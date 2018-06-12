Man recreates 'The Office' intro using his dog

Have you ever wondered what “The Office” would look like starring a dog instead of people? Well now you don’t have to.

One California man recreated “The Office” intro using his dog and it turned out pretty great.

Enzo is a Samoyed and a self-proclaimed goofball and attention seeker, according to his Twitter profile.

He also refers to himself as a land cloud, fluff ball and pillow.

Check out his “Office” reenactment below:

