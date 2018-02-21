Economic empowerment zone to help military spouses with job search

SAN ANTONIO - The Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone will help military spouses as they search for meaningful career opportunities in the Alamo City.

San Antonio is the first city in the country to become a zone. City Councilman Greg Brockhouse on Tuesday signed the city-issued proclamation.

The program helps connect military spouses with local employers and a range of employment-related tools and resources.

“One of the biggest challenges we've seen, they're moving every two, three years. For most spouses, two-thirds of them have to quit a job every time they move. Not only do they have to quit a job, one of the real challenges after that is finding the next job,” said Eric Eversole, president of Hiring our Heroes and vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Hiring our Heroes said it plans to launch the program throughout 2018 in cities across the U.S.

