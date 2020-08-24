WATCH: Republicans to formally announce Donald Trump as party’s 2020 presidential nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Donald Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee.

The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.

A livestream of the roll call will be placed in this article. Trump is expected to gain the nomination at 11:15 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

GOP delegates open convention to renominate Trump for 2020

Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering.

The room is set and delegates begin to arrive for the first day of the Republican National Convention, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid.

Trump’s vision of American greatness at center of convention