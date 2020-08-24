WATCH: Republicans to formally announce Donald Trump as party’s 2020 presidential nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans have begun the process of formally nominating Donald Trump as the party’s 2020 presidential nominee.
The party has gathered 336 delegates for the roll call vote at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American people that he deserves a second term.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, delegates are holding an in-person roll-call vote at the Charlotte Convention Center. Democrats, who held their convention last week, chose to hold their roll call vote created a video montage from states across the country to avoid a large-scale gathering.
Trump is trying to avoid becoming the first incumbent president since George H.W. Bush to lose his reelection bid.
