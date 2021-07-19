WATCH LIVE: President Joe Biden to deliver remarks on the economy

President Joe Biden walks to Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, July 16, 2021, to spend the weekend at Camp David. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(Update: The briefing is over. Please check back for more livestreams on KSAT.com).

President Joe Biden is expected to speak on Monday about the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic under his administration.

He is slated to speak at 10:30 a.m. at the White House. His remarks will be livestreamed in this article but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

The latest report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims fell by 26,000 last week to 360,000. That’s a new pandemic low.

