Southwest Airlines policy offers up to two free seats for plus-size travelers

Southwest Airlines’s “customers of size” policy is getting attention this week thanks to a TikTok video that explains how plus-size travelers can obtain an extra seat for free.

While the policy isn’t new, a TikTok video posted by kimmystyled in October is continuing to go viral as it sheds light on the offer — which apparently not many people knew about.

In the video, kimmystyled approaches a Southwest gate agent and simply says, “I’m hoping to use your customer of size policy today.”

@kimmystyled How to use @southwestair customer of size policy. Southwest is the only airline that allows you a second seat at no extra cost even if the flight is FULLY booked. You HAVE to use it at the departing gate when you start your journey. If you don't use it going out you cant use it flying back. Go to the departing gate agent and kindly ask them to use the customer of size policy. I've done this a dozen times and never had an issue or been denied. They will print you a new ticket + a second ticket to put down on your free seat. You will also be allowed to pre board! Enter the aircraft, get your seatbelt extender, and grab your seat! I place the ticket in the seat next to me. I always take the window seat. If anyone tries to sit it in I kindly let them know I have two seats booked. To be honest I almost never get approached because no one wants to sit in the middle seat next to a fat person on a plane 🙃. I've heard from others sometimes southwest will just put customer of size in your account so anytime you approach the main ticket gate you'll get both your tickets at once but this hasn't happened to me yet. I think this has to do with how "visibly fat" you are. Public airplanes are public transportation and should be accessible and comfortable for us all. I applaud @southwestair for being the only airline with a fair and humane way of flying fat passengers with dignity. We shouldn't have to pay for two seats. Seats should be larger for all people including tall and pregnant passengers. Since airlines got deregulated it's been an ADA nightmare. Airlines should also allow wheelchairs in the cabin esp power wheelchairs. This is an access issue at the end of the day and discriminatory to fat and disabled customers.

She is then given two tickets, one for her seat and one for an empty seat next to her. She said she’s used the policy dozens of times at no extra cost, even when the flight is fully booked.

According to Southwest Airlines, the “customer of size and extra seat policy” is for travelers who “encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat(s)” or are unable to lower both armrests. They can also be given a seatbelt extension.

Southwest advises travelers to discuss seating needs with customer service agents at the departure gate. The agent will decide if the traveler needs a second or third seat.

Travelers using the policy should preboard and place the reserved seat document in the next seat, so no one will sit next to them.

Plus-size travelers can also book an additional ticket in advance, so Southwest can more-accurately account for passengers ahead of time and reduce the likelihood of over-booking.

Southwest refunds all extra seat purchases, even if the flight oversells. Here is how to purchase an extra seat, according to Southwest:

After selecting your flight, in the “Passengers” field, indicate the total number of seats needed by selecting that number of adults. (For example, if one Customer of size requires two seats and is traveling with one other adult in their party, select “3 Adults.”) Proceed through the “Select Flight” and “Itinerary and Pricing” pages. Complete the “Who’s Flying?” name fields for a Customer of size as follows: Without a middle name: A Passenger named Tom Smith would designate Passenger One as “Tom Smith,” and Passenger Two as “Tom XS Smith” (first name Tom, middle name XS, and last name Smith). With a middle name: A Passenger named Tom James Smith would designate Passenger One as “Tom James Smith,” and Passenger Two as “Tom James XS Smith” (first name Tom, middle name James XS, and last name Smith).

To request a refund after traveling, send an email request at Southwest.com/feedback or call 1-800-I-FLY-SWA (1-800-435-9792).

The policy for checking in depends on where you are traveling. For more information, click here.