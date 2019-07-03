New tips wanted in June slaying of 72-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police hope to get new details in the slaying of a 72-year-old man by issuing an appeal through Crime Stoppers for more information.

Oliver London Jr. was killed June 23 in the 7600 block of Woller Place.

According to police, officers found London dead inside his home, the result of unidentified trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said an unknown woman was later seen in London's stolen white Chevy Malibu. Law enforcement officials are trying to identify the woman (seen above).

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

