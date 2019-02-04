Northside ISD elementary school evacuated due to possible gas leak

SAN ANTONIO - A Northside Independent School District elementary school was evacuated Monday morning due to a possible gas leak.

Students, teachers and staff at Kallison Elementary were asked to go outdoors around 10:40 a.m. as crews determined where the odor was coming from, said Northside ISD spokesman Barry Perez.

A malfunctioning valve appears to be the culprit, and it is expected to be repaired soon, Perez said.

Parents are allowed to pick up their children if they want, Perez said.

