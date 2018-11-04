NTSB investigating helicopter crash in Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a helicopter crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

The Uvalde County Sheriff's Office posted that it received a call from an aviation monitoring center about a possible downed aircraft in northwest Uvalde around midnight.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, game wardens, Border Patrol agents, the Uvalde Volunteer Fire Department and Uvalde Emergency Medical Services arrived in the area of Chalk Bluff Park off of Highway 55 to help search for the helicopter.

Authorities located the crashed helicopter around daybreak, the Sheriff's Office said.

NTSB said in a tweet Sunday morning that the helicopter involved is a Bell 206B.

It's unclear if there were any injuries or fatalities from the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.