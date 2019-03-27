Opponents, supporters sound off on religious freedom bill headed to state Senate floor

SAN ANTONIO - Texas licensed professionals, religious leaders and the LGBTQ community are speaking out against a proposed bill designed to protect some from freedom of religious expression.

Senate Bill 17, authored by state Sen. Charles Perry, would prohibit any occupational licensing board from adopting a rule that could limit a person’s ability to obtain a license based on a person’s religious belief.

The bill would not apply to emergency room doctors or those providing medical services during life or death situations or to peace officers.

Perry said the bill is a preemptive action to address the growing attack on freedom of speech and expression of religious beliefs. Those against it say it turns religion into a political weapon.

“It’s not religious freedom. It is clearly the freedom to discriminate," said Erika Wilson, from San Antonio said,

The Rev. Naomi Brown, a social worker, said it’s a dangerous bill.

“In rural areas where there might be one social worker in 150 miles, what do you do if that social worker decides they're not going to see someone?” Brown said.

Brown said it introduces a slippery slope, where even within Christian professionals could decline clients. She said it’s important for people to speak up before it’s too late.

“Don’t sit idly by. Know what’s going on,” she said. “We only go to legislation every two years. A lot can happen in this short period of time to change the landscape of Texas.”

Perry said he introduced the bill after seeing counselors and attorneys threatened to lose their ability to make a living because of their beliefs.

Brian Russell, an attorney, spoke up in support of the bill during Monday’s committee hearing.

"What we're talking about here is not an abstract principle,” he said. “We're sitting, trying to say people don't need to choose between their job, their ability to eat and provide for their family and their First Amendment rights.”

The bill will now be headed to the state Senate floor for further debate.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.