Paula Deen's Family Kitchen to open at Bass Pro Shops at the Rim

SAN ANTONIO - Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen, the Southern food restaurant and retail boutique chain, will open a San Antonio location inside the Bass Pro Shops at the Rim Shopping Center this spring.

With just a handful of other locations nationwide, including in Dallas, Tennessee and South Carolina, San Antonio’s restaurant will be the first of its kind to open within a Bass Pro Shops.

The restaurant was first announced in November, but a location was not identified.

Menu items include Southern food staples like fried chicken and fried green tomatoes, and a dessert called “Ooey Gooey Butter Cake.” Other locations include breakfast, lunch and dinner menus, though menu specifications for San Antonio’s restaurant have not been announced.

The adjacent boutique will feature items “hand-selected by Paula Deen to reflect Savannah’s rich cultural heritage and her gracious tastes,” according to a statement issued on behalf of the restaurant.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our customers to enjoy the warmth and hospitality created by Paula Deen while adding to the Bass Pro Shops experience in San Antonio,” Jesse Pompa, general manager of Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World – San Antonio, said in the statement. “Paula Deen’s team delivers quality food, service and ambience at a great value and we’re excited to share that with our customers.”

The restaurant is slated to open in the spring, though an exact date was not specified.

