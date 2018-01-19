PHOTOS: Inside Texas home where 'starving', 'shackled' children lived nearly 2 decades ago

FORT WORTH, Texas - Photos of the interior of the Texas home where David and Louise Turpin lived show the unkempt conditions the family resided in nearly two decades ago.

Twelve of the Turpin's 13 children were found emaciated and shackled at their Perris, California home over the weekend after one of their children, a 17-year-old girl, escaped through a window and alerted authorities.

Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the California couple tortured all but one of their kids, chaining them to their beds for several months, allowing them to shower only once a year and starving them to the point where the ones over age 18 were mistaken for kids.

Photos obtained by ABC News show the horrid conditions the family lived in prior to moving to California. The person who bought the Turpin's foreclosed North Texas home captured photos of the condition of the home at the time of the purchase.

He told ABC News he was "certain feces were smeared all over the walls of every room at the time that he bought the home."

Photos of the home show dark blemishes on the walls, large, dark stains on the carpets and filth in one of the showers of the home.

According to ABC News, it is believed that the David and Louise Turpin lived there "with many of their seven now-adult children, who range in age from 18 to 29."

