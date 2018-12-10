Police search for clues in death of driver who was shot on highway

SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for clues in the Nov. 22 shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

Eriberto Escamilla was shot in the head while stopped in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 between WW White Road and Loop 410. Witnesses told police they saw Escamilla's white Chevrolet Impala stopped with a blue Ford F-150 pulled up alongside it.

Witnesses told police the driver of the truck fired multiple shots toward the passenger side window of Escamilla's car, striking him in the head.

The driver of the truck took off, according to police.

Escamilla was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and died Nov. 24.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a 2008 to 2010, two-tone Ford F-150, with the top portion a dark blue and the bottom half of the truck a silver color.

Crime Stoppers may offer up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in Escamilla's killing. Those looking to obtain the reward must contact Crime Stoppers directly at 210-224-7867. All tips made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

