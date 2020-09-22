Bexar County setting records on National Voter Registration Day

SAN ANTONIO – With the presidential election just 42 days away, Bexar County residents are registering to vote in record numbers, according to Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacquelyn Callanen.

“We’re 113,000 people ahead of where we were in 2016," Callanen said Tuesday. “That’s like the population of Comal County.”

Statewide registration numbers are approaching 17 million voters, Callanen said.

She said there’s still time to change your address for a new voter registration card.

“They can go on Texas-on-line and you can change your address basically on the Secretary of State’s website,” Callanen said. “We get that information and input it into our system.”

The deadline to register is Oct. 5. Election Day is Nov. 3.

