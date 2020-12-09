WATCH: President-elect Joe Biden, VP-elect Kamala Harris to announce secretary of defense nominee

WASHINGTON – President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris are expected to formally announce their choice for the secretary of defense.

Biden has made his case for retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin to be secretary of defense, making him the first African American to lead the Pentagon.

The president-elect has urged Congress to waive a legal prohibition against a recently serving military officer running the Pentagon.

With concern rising in Congress about eroding civilian control of the military, Biden on Tuesday suggested he felt a need to counter an emerging narrative that Austin's nomination blurs the lines between civil and military roles.

“Given the immense and urgent threats and challenges our nation faces, he should be confirmed swiftly,” Biden wrote in The Atlantic. It was his first public confirmation that Austin is his pick for Pentagon chief, although word had leaked out Monday, prompting criticism and skepticism from some in Congress.

Austin served 41 years in the Army, retiring four years ago.

