WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden to introduce Pete Buttigieg as transportation pick

President-elect Joe Biden is slated to announce his nomination of former rival Pete Buttigieg as the secretary of transportation on Wednesday.

Biden will deliver remarks about the nomination at 10:45 a.m.

Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.

Biden said in a statement that Buttigieg was a “patriot and a problem-solver who speaks to the best of who we are as a nation.”

He intends to choose former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as his energy secretary, and Gina McCarthy, a former Environmental Protection Agency chief, as his domestic climate chief.

All three will be central to Biden’s plan to remake the country’s automobiles and transportation systems to quickly cut climate-damaging petroleum emissions.

