WATCH LIVE: President-elect Joe Biden to introduce Pete Buttigieg as transportation pick

Buttigieg would be first LGBTQ Cabinet secretary if confirmed by US Senate

Michael Balsamo And Jonathan Lemire

Associated Press

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

President-elect Joe Biden is slated to announce his nomination of former rival Pete Buttigieg as the secretary of transportation on Wednesday.

Biden will deliver remarks about the nomination at 10:45 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Buttigieg, a 38-year-old former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the first openly gay person confirmed by the Senate to a Cabinet post.

Biden said in a statement that Buttigieg was a “patriot and a problem-solver who speaks to the best of who we are as a nation.”

He intends to choose former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as his energy secretary, and Gina McCarthy, a former Environmental Protection Agency chief, as his domestic climate chief.

All three will be central to Biden’s plan to remake the country’s automobiles and transportation systems to quickly cut climate-damaging petroleum emissions.

