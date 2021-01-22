WATCH LIVE: White House press secretary holds briefing before President Biden’s remarks on economy

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki will hold a press briefing before President Joe Biden speaks on the economy on Friday.

The White House press briefing will be livestreamed in this article at 11:30 a.m., but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

White House National Economic Council Director Brian Deese will also be in attendance at the press briefing.

At 1:45 p.m., the president will deliver remarks on the economy that has been wrecked by the coronavirus pandemic. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be in attendance.

According to the Associated Press, Biden is expected to sign executive orders to provide a stopgap measure of financial relief to millions of Americans.

The two executive orders that Biden is to sign would increase food aid, protect job seekers on unemployment and clear a path for federal workers and contractors to get a $15 hourly minimum wage.

“The American people cannot afford to wait,” Deese said. “So many are hanging by a thread. They need help, and we’re committed to doing everything we can to provide that help as quickly as possible.”

Deese emphasized that the orders are not substitutes for the additional stimulus that Biden says is needed beyond the $4 trillion in aid that has already been approved, including $900 billion this past December. Several Republican lawmakers have voiced opposition to provisions in Biden’s plan for direct payments to individuals, state and local government aid and a $15 hourly minimum wage nationwide.

Most economists believe the United States can rebound with strength once people are vaccinated from the coronavirus, but the situation is still dire as the disease has closed businesses and schools. Nearly 10 million jobs have been lost since last February, and nearly 30 million households lack secure access to food.

One of Biden’s orders asks the Agriculture Department to consider adjusting the rules for food assistance so that the government could be obligated to provide more money to the hungry.

