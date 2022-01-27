Gov. Greg Abbott delivers remarks Thursday at border security briefing

WESLACO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks Thursday at a border security briefing in the Rio Grande Valley with attorneys general from across the country.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw also delivered remarks at the briefing in Weslaco.
In addition to Paxton, the following attorneys general are scheduled to be in attendance:
- Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor
- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
- Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody
- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita
- Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt
- Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch
- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt
- Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen
- Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor
- South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg
- Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes
- West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey