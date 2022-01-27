Gov. Greg Abbott delivers remarks Thursday at border security briefing

Gov. Greg Abbott delivers remarks at a border security briefing in the Rio Grande Valley with attorneys general from across the country.

WESLACO, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott delivered remarks Thursday at a border security briefing in the Rio Grande Valley with attorneys general from across the country.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw also delivered remarks at the briefing in Weslaco.

In addition to Paxton, the following attorneys general are scheduled to be in attendance: