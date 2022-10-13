WATCH LIVE: January 6th Committee Hearings

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will resume its hearings on Thursday.

The session will be the committee’s first since a series of blockbuster hearings in late July that touched on nearly every aspect of the Capitol insurrection.

Lawmakers have said little about what the next hearing will cover, but it is expected to include new interview footage, including Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She was interviewed last week behind closed doors.

You can watch the hearings in the video player above.

The Jan. 6 committee plans to issue a final report on its investigation by the year’s end.

Editor’s Note: The Associated Press provided content for this report.

