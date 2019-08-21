Protesters gather to stop draining of 4 area lakes

SEGUIN, Texas - Protesters gathered at a "Stop the Drain" rally early Wednesday morning to protest the draining of four area lakes by the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority.

Lake Gonzales will be the first to be dewatered on Sept. 16, and then the process will continue to Meadow Lake, Lake Placid and end with Lake McQueeney.

The protest took place in an attempt to stop the plans until an independent economic impact and engineering study can be completed.

Each lake is expected to take roughly three days to drain, meaning all the lakes likely will be dewatered by the end of September.

The hydroelectric dams are more than 90 years old, according to the GBRA.

A partial dam failure at Lake Dunlap in May was caught on video and showed water rushing out of the lake at 11,000 cubic feet per second.

