TEXAS - So a raccoon is riding a javelina...

It sounds like the start of a bad joke, but it actually happened.

A raccoon was seen hitching a ride on the back of a javelina in south Texas, and the photos are awesome.

Jeff Davis, who caught the creatures on his game camera, shared the photos with "Under the Texas Sky" on Facebook.

