SA crips ringleader, two other gang members face additional federal charges

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio crips ringleader and two other gang members are facing additional federal charges stemming from their November arrest on a federal crack cocaine distribution conspiracy charge.

The United States Attorney’s Office announced that the federal grand jury has returned separate indictments against Crips East Terrance Gangstas ringleader Alvin Clark, 40; James Bilal Ali, 35; and Dai’Vonte E’Shaun Titus Ross, 21.

Officials said Clark and Ali are being charged with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Ross is being charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, officials said.

"According to the indictments returned today, Clark was in possession of a 12 gauge shotgun and a 9mm pistol while Ali was in possession of a 9mm pistol at the time of their arrests," USAO officials said.

"At the same time, authorities discovered that Ross was in possession of 28 grams of crack cocaine as well as a 9mm pistol, a .45 pistol, a .22 rifle and a 12 gauge shotgun," officials said.

On November 17, the trio, along with seven other men, were arrested on a separate federal indictment in which officials said for their involvement in a crack cocaine distribution conspiracy.

The indictment was part of a joint FBI and San Antonio Police operation to combat violence on the city’s East Side.

KSAT reported that the ten men were all charged with distribution and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base.

The report states that the men were all part of the same gang whose rivalry with another gang has caused much of the violence on the East Side.

Officials said Clark and Ali now face up to 10 years in federal prison upon conviction of the firearm charge. Ross faces between five and 40 years in federal prison on the drug charge and no less than five years in federal prison on the firearms charge.

“Each defendant remains in custody and is awaiting trial on the federal drug conspiracy charge scheduled for July 30. Upon conviction of that charge, the defendants face between 10 years and life in federal prison,” officials said.

