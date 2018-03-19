SA middle schooler says man forced him into car as he walked to school bus stop

SAN ANTONIO - Parents of students at Eisenhower Middle School received a frightening letter on Monday after a child told authorities he was forced into a vehicle while walking to a bus stop on Monday.

The child said he was walking to his bus stop when a driver approached him at the Blanco Crossing Apartments on Blanco Road. The child told authorities the man got out of the car and forced him into the vehicle, then drove to a gas station where the boy said he was able to escape.

The child said he was able to run home after he escaped.

The suspect is described as a white man with short hair and a beard. The child said the man is average height and drove a black Honda or other type of sedan.

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the incident.

John Smith, the principal of Eisenhower Middle School, sent out the following safety tips for parents to discuss with their kids:

Stay with a group when walking to and/or from home.

Be cautious of adults asking for help.

If approached by a person offering rides, walk away.

Never get in a car with anyone unless your parent/guardian knows about it first.

Make sure that parents are familiar with the route that students take home.

Know where to go for help.

Report any suspicious people or activities to a trusted adult and/or NEPD or an SAPD officer.

If your child has a cellphone, instruct them on whom to call for help.

