SA nightclub owner accused of using Taser, pointing gun at patrons on dance floor

SAN ANTONIO - A disturbance at a popular, family-owned nightclub on the city’s far west side left the club owner and his two sons arrested on various charges.

On Jan. 28, a brawl occurred at the Soundcheck nightclub -- formerly known as Joe’s Volcano -- and several customers and employees were assaulted inside as a result of the disturbance, according to an arrest affidavit.

The Texas Department of Public Safety investigated the disturbance after the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, or TABC, was contacted following the bar fight.

According to the affidavit, a video recording taken by an unknown customer captures the bar owner, identified as Mariano Rendon Jr., deploying the Taser on patrons with one hand and pointing a handgun at them with his other hand.

In the video, Rendon is seen and heard telling patrons to stop recording, or they would be banned from the club, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, a DPS investigator determined from the video that Rendon and his two sons, Mariano Rendon III, 24, and Matthew Rendon, 18, committed several other violations.

The affidavit states that the video shows the three men wearing clothing that impersonates a security officer, but that they had no private security license or certification with the state of Texas.

In the video, an unidentified customer is seen lying near the dance floor as he is being handcuffed, and is later thrown out by Rendon and one of his sons, according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, the 24-year-old son is also seen in the video carrying an AR-style rifle inside the club while “fights are erupting near the dancefloor (sic).”

The affidavit states that the 18-year-old was wearing black, tactical-type pants, a black shirt, a black tactical-type vest with the word “security” on it and a pepper gun on his hip that is used to shoot pepper balls to disperse crowds.

In a statement sent out on the club’s official Facebook page, it reads in translation from Spanish: “We deeply regret the situation that happened this past Saturday night. Dealing with irresponsible people who present aggressive behavior and violence towards our clients, employees and managers is a reprehensible activity that we will not allow. We always have priority to protect and take care of the club's environment and environment as well as our loyal employees and clients. Which is why they visit us week by week. Our Club and employees are always ready to serve them in the most respectful way as long as there are no actions of violence causing danger situations. We hope that in these situations it is necessary to take force measures to control the situation and prevent greater damage.”

The two brothers were charged Thursday with a misdemeanor offense of impersonating a security officer, and a bond was set at $5,000 each. They have since been released, according to online records.

Rendon, the club owner, was charged with two misdemeanor offenses of impersonating a security officer and unauthorized employment of private investigator/security.

He was also charged with unlawful carry of a weapon on a licensed premise, a third-degree felony. Rendon’s bond was set at $25,000.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.