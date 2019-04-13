SAFD: Box thought to contain hazardous materials deemed safe

SAN ANTONIO - Some travelers saw a large presence of San Antonio Fire Department personnel at the San Antonio International Airport on Saturday as crews inspected a box left behind in a rental car.

The department's hazmat unit was called to the car rental building at the airport around 4:15 p.m. after someone left a container typically used to store medical samples in a rental car, which sparked concern.

Officials said the box initially appeared to be a biohazard, but it turned out that there were no medical samples inside the container.

Three San Antonio fire units were seen parked near the airport terminals.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.