SAFD: Space heater left on causes house fire on city's Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - A space heater left on in a bedroom is believed to be the root cause of a house fire on the city's Southeast Side.

At least 10 crews with the San Antonio Fire Department responded Wednesday around 10:28 a.m. to a home in the 200 block of Sublett Drive for a report of a structure fire.

Battalion Chief Connie Hall said fire crews first learned of reports of possibly someone inside, but as firefighters worked on the fire, they discovered the homeowner was not home at the time of the incident.

"A space heater was left on which is what we suspect was the problem, with a whole lot of flammable different items all around it," Hall said.

Hall said because the home was jam-packed inside with different types of items, firefighters had a difficult time putting out the fire.

No injuries were reported and everything inside the home is destroyed due to the fire and water damage, Hall said.

Hall said they are now making sure the homeowner has a place to stay.

