SA man hides inside Target, fills 2 shopping carts with electronics, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 27-year-old man tried to run off with two shopping carts' worth of high-end electronics after he hid inside a Target store until employees clocked out for the night, police said.

On Jan. 13, officers responded to a Target store where they found Jacob Ramirez in the process of pushing one of the carts out of the store.

In an arrest affidavit, police said Ramirez had concealed himself from employees the night before. When everyone left, he used a shovel from the store to break several glass display cases, removing the electronics.

Police said Ramirez managed to escape from an officer and fled on foot while being handcuffed.

Ramirez was eventually taken back into custody after officers chased him for at least two blocks, according to the affidavit.

He was arrested that day for burglary of a building, according to the affidavit.

Ramirez is now facing two additional charges of escape - felony custody and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 from that incident.

According to online records, Ramirez has a previous arrest for theft of service between $1,000 and $20,000.

Ramirez is still in custody, and his bail has been set at $31,000, according to jail records.

