San Antonio police arrest 2 suspects accused of robbing West Side fast food restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Two people accused of robbing a fast food restaurant on the city's West Side were arrested.

San Antonio police shared the mugshots of Jacob Casas and Jessica Ybarra on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

The two are accused of robbing the Jack in the Box located in the 5400 block of Evers Road on Wednesday.

Both suspects are facing aggravated robbery charges.

San Antonio police said Casas also has warrants for aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping out of Tarrant County.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.