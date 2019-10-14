San Antonio police seek pair of robbers who targeted near North Side convenience store

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are searching for a pair who they say robbed a convenience store on the near North Side late last month.

The robbery happened at Little Sam's Corner Store in the 800 block of West Russell Place on Sept. 28.

Police said one of the men stood watch at the front door while the other went for the money, pointing a gun at the clerk.

The clerk handed over the money and was not hurt, police said.

They said the robbers made their getaway in a four-door SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Information that leads to an arrest could qualify a tipster for a reward of up to $5,000.

