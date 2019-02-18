San Marcos police investigating death in Hills of Hays neighborhood

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Police in San Marcos have launched a homicide investigation into the death of an individual found in a home in the Hills of Hays neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said they discovered a body in a home in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive around 11:30 a.m.

Members of the department's patrol division and criminal investigations division are looking into the death, the department said in a Facebook post.

Authorities declined to release details, including the gender and age of the person found, but said that residents "should not be alarmed." One neighbor, Devin Velasco, said it was hard to not be concerned.

"(The police presence) really surprised (me) because, like I said, this was a really good neighborhood," Velasco said. "So when I saw so many cops out here in the morning -- I saw like six cars here, so it was definitely alarming to see."

