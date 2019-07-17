SAPA! asks for funding to treat 16 parvovirus-stricken puppies

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Pets Alive! is seeking funds for treatment for more than a dozen puppies suffering from parvovirus.

The pet rescue announced it was treating 16 puppies with parvovirus. Treatment costs approximately $500 for each dog. The figure includes the treatment itself, special foods, vaccines, IVs and spay or neutering services.

SAPA!'s Executive Director Rebecca Mayberry said the agency expects to treat 500 puppies for parvovirus this year.

“SAPA! has an outstanding success rate when it comes to treating puppies with parvo. Through the on-going support of our community, we save most of their lives,” Mayberry said.

The rescue group said it is one of two rescue groups in Texas that takes in sick puppies with life-threatening illnesses such as parvovirus or distemper.

Those interested in donating can do so online.

