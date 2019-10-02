SAPD: Man stabbed with sword while trying to retrieve borrowed laptop

SAN ANTONIO - A local man is recovering in the hospital after he was stabbed with a sword while trying to retrieve a borrowed laptop, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Patricia on the city's North Side.

According to police, the man had loaned out his laptop but when he asked for it back he was stabbed in the shoulder with the sword.

Police said the victim fell down the stairs of the apartment.

The injured man was taken to an area hospital. His name and age are not known.

Police said so far no one as been taken into custody in connection with the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

