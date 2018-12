SEGUIN, Texas - Seguin police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Cynthia Nohemi Lopez-Tristan, 35, was last seen Nov. 17 on Walnut Street in Seguin.

Lopez-Tristan is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds.

She was driving a 2011 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Texas license plate HZN9835.

If you have seen her, please call Seguin police at 830-379-2123.

