St. Mary's University to host discussion on sex trafficking in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO - St. Mary’s University is hosting a discussion on modern-day slavery -- specifically sex trafficking -- in South Texas.

“San Antonio is a hub for human trafficking. Our proximity to the border on the one hand -- and the junction of I-10 and I-35 in our city on the other -- open the state and the nation to this scourge,” said James Greenaway, who is hosting the event with Charles Miller.

“Too few of us know the scale of the problem, which is happening under our noses. The market thrives when no one is looking, when the public is unaware, when nobody is accountable,” Greenaway said.

The discussion will include a panel of three: Carol, a survivor of sex trafficking; Charles Paul, a domestic minor sex trafficking consultant; and Rosie Martinez, a victims unit director with the Hidalgo County Office of the District Attorney.

They will focus on the realities of sex trafficking in San Antonio and South Texas including the human impact of contemporary slavery, the cross-border dimension and the law as it pertains to traffickers and victims.

Human trafficking is the most common type of modern-day slavery with more than 300,000 victims in Texas alone.

That total includes 79,000 minors who are victims of sex trafficking, according to a Texas Public Radio report.

The discussion is free and open to the public.

Chart shows number of trafficking victims in relation to San Antonio metro-area population.

St. Mary’s University will host the discussion from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 27 at the University Center in conference room A.

