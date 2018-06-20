Strangers arrested, accused of having sex on plane

DETROIT - A man and a woman were accused of joining the “Mile High Club” on a Delta flight from Los Angeles to Detroit on Sunday.

The woman, 48, was arrested on the airplane on suspicion of performing oral sex on the 28-year-old man while they were in their seats, according to WDIV.

The two met on the plane and were both issued citations following the incident.

Delta officials declined to comment on the incident.

