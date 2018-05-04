Suspects in standoff cause several thousands of dollars' worth of damage to hotel, owner says

SAN ANTONIO - The owner of the Travelodge near downtown San Antonio, where a daylong standoff took place Wednesday, said he is going to be out several thousand dollars.

San Antonio police said Jennifer Tran and Steven Brown barricaded themselves in the hotel room when police tried to serve them a warrant. A hotel worker, who did not want to be identified, showed KSAT at least a half-dozen rooms on the second floor that were severely damaged during the incident.

(Mugshot via Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The rooms were littered with broken glass and holes in the wall after Tran and Brown had traveled from room to ceiling ducts to try and get away, police said. The rooms also have a strong chemical smell of tear gas.

The owner said he will have to replace a lot of the furniture and carpeting.

The owner can file a claim with the San Antonio Risk Management Office to attempt to recoup some of his losses.

Police said Tran and Brown were working together on robberies around town.

