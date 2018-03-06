Local car repair shop holding free, hands-on mechanics workshop for women

SAN ANTONIO - A local car repair shop is hosting a free, hands-on workshop for women that will cover basics in car mechanics, including how to change a tire and routine under-the-hood maintenance.

The workshop, which is put on by Pistons and Pixie Dust, will be held at Rene's Executive Automotive Appearance at 11134 Iota Drive on March 18.

"Take control of your ride and save money by becoming a more educated vehicle owner," the event advertises. "Learn how to not be taken advantage of by mechanics."

Those who plan on attending are asked to sign up for the event as early as possible to guarantee their spot.

Participants must wear closed-toed shoes and clothes that they are willing to get dirty. Long hair must be tied back and no dangly jewelry can be worn during the hands-on portion of class, according to an event description.

Hosts will provide rubber gloves, rags and tools, but women are encouraged to bring their own.

"All classes are taught by women, for women and come with a no-mansplaining guarantee," the event description reads.

All ages and all skill levels are encouraged to attend.

Pistons and Pixie Dust holds workshops throughout the year. More information on their free classes can be found on their website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.