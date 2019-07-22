Teen shot stepdad who was beating up his mother, police say

CROSBY, Texas - A 17-year-old boy shot his stepfather Sunday while the man was beating the boy's mom in their home, police say.

A shooting was reported at approximately 2:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of Tee Time Court in Crosby, a small town about 25 miles northeast of Houston.

The man was assaulting his wife, according to Harris County deputies.

The stepfather was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital and his condition remains unknown.

It's unclear if the teen or the man will face charges in connection with the incident, according to KPRC.

KSAT.com has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff's Office for more information. The developing story will be updated.

