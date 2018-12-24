Texas girl's inoperable brain tumor miraculously disappears, doctors can't explain why

HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Doctors at Dell Children’s Medical Center were in disbelief after finding that 11-year-old Roxli Doss' inoperable brain tumor had disappeared, Austin ABC affiliate KVUE-TV reported.

"When I first saw Roxli's MRI scan, it was actually unbelievable," Dr. Virginia Harrod, of Dell Children's Medical Center, told KVUE-TV. "The tumor is undetectable on the MRI scan, which is really unusual."

In June, Roxli was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, or DIPG, which is a rare disease for which there is no cure.

"It is very rare, but when we see it, it is a devastating disease," Harrod said. "You have decreased ability to swallow, sometimes vision loss, decreased ability to talk, eventually difficulty with breathing."

Roxli went through weeks of radiation treatments to temporarily mitigate the tumor and its side effects. Her parents, Gena and Scott Doss, said they prayed for a miracle.

"And we got it," Gena Doss told KVUE-TV. Her husband echoed the same sentiment. "Praise God, we did."

Doctors are unable to explain why the tumor disappeared, as medical professionals at the nation's premier cancer and pediatric hospitals all agreed it was DIPG.

The Dosses, however, have a clue as to how their daughter's tumor disappeared.

"Every day we still say -- it it's kind of our family thing -- that God healed Roxli," Gena Doss told KVUE-TV.

Scott Doss said they were unsure how long they'd have with their daughter, but now, "She's just doing awesome."

