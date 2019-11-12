Kanye West is bringing Sunday Service to TX, set to appear at Lakewood Church with Joel Osteen

Kanye West is coming to Texas and bringing his traveling choir to Lakewood Church in Houston, home of Joel Osteen.

The uber-popular rapper, who has made headlines this year for his weekly Sunday Service performances, is set to appear at the church during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, according to TMZ.

Kanye is expected to discuss how he has overcome significant adversity in his life and career with Osteen’s parishioners.

An average of 52,000 people attend Lakewood Church every week, according to the Christian Post. Millions more watch Osteen on TV.

The service will also be broadcast live on SiriusXM channel 128.

Kanye is expected to perform with his choir during Sunday’s nighttime service, TMZ reported.