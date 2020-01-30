Brother of Pastor John Hagee, ex-Harris County Pct. 3 captain accused of sexual assault of a child

HOUSTON – A former Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office captain, who is the brother of San Antonio-based televangelist John Hagee, faces two charges in connection with the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 14.

Jack Thomas Hagee, 74, faces felony indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 in connection with the allegations, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by the Baytown Police Department on Jan. 21.

His accuser, now a 38-year-old woman, reported to police that when she was about 4 or 5 years old, Jack Hagee began touching her inappropriately and exposing himself to her, according to court documents.

The woman told police that by the time she was in kindergarten, Jack Hagee began having regular sexual intercourse with her, which she claimed continued until she started menstruating at age 13, court documents show.

Officials say Jack Hagee was between the ages of 43 and 51 at the time of the alleged offenses.

Police interviewed two other witnesses, including Jack Hagee’s sister-in-law and unnamed brother, who told police that Jack Hagee admitted the sexual assault to them, court records show.

According to the court record, after Jack Hagee admitted the offenses to his brother, he was told he was no longer welcome at their home. Court records do not indicate which of his brothers he confessed to or when the confession took place.

Jack Hagee was employed at the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office from February 1981 through June 2011 and between March 2012 to December 2015, according to the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

His brother, John Hagee, is the founder and senior pastor of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, as well as founder of the 8 million-member Christians United for Israel.

A spokesperson for the church released the following statement.

“Since Pastor Hagee was made aware of this situation, he and his wife have offered and given their full and unconditional support to the victim. Including respecting their decision when to go to law enforcement and also speaking to law enforcement on the victims behalf.”

-- This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC with additional reporting by KSAT staff.