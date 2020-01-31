A 23-year-old Texas woman was declared brain dead after being hit by a drunk driver while trying to help a car in a ditch

(CNN) -- A Texas woman who stopped with other people to help a car stuck in a ditch died after a driver plowed into the group.

Mayra Ospina, 23, was killed as a result of the crash, which happened early Monday in Houston, Texas. She was declared brain dead on Tuesday.

The young man whose car hit her, Zachary Castro, 26, has been charged with intoxication assault and intoxication manslaughter.

The incident happened Monday morning after multiple cars had pulled over to help the stopped car, said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a tweet.

The car had been in a wreck, but the driver of the car had disappeared, reported CNN affiliate KTRK.

That's when Castro sped toward the stopped cars, striking those who'd stopped to help. About five cars were involved, Gonzalez said.

Castro had been drinking that night, police confirmed. He was originally just charged with intoxication manslaughter, but following Ospina's death, Gonzalez said his charges were updated to two counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter.

Cameron Neff was one of the people who'd stopped to assist when Castro crashed into them. Neff was uninjured, and told KTRK that he heard a scream and a boom. Next thing he knew, Castro's car was coming toward them.

"We were good people wanting to help," Neff said. "My advice to anybody in a similar situation is, nothing good ever happens after midnight."

Ospina’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with memorial costs.